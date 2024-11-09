Titans vs. Chargers Preview: Will Levis Returns
The Tennessee Titans are back in action as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
The Titans are seeking their second win in a row and third on the season, but it won't come easy against a 5-3 Chargers squad looking to compete for a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture.
The Titans could be getting a boost to the lineup this week with quarterback Will Levis in line to make his first start since Week 6 when the team lost to its AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
Levis has been dealing with a shoulder injury since he fell while diving for a first down against the Miami Dolphins back in Week 4. However, he has been letting the shoulder heal before throwing for multiple days in practice this past week.
Levis will have a different batch of receivers to throw to compared to the last time he was on the field. With DeAndre Hopkins traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and Treylon Burks on injured reserve, the Titans quarterback will have to rely a lot on Calvin Ridley, who had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions but struggled in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. Levis will also look in the direction of Nick-Westbrook Ikhine, who has a touchdown in each of the last four games.
Westbrook-Ikhine's streak began with a pass from Levis back in Week 6, so the two could look to renew their chemistry against the Chargers.
If the Titans can pull out an upset win on the road, it could give them the added confidence needed before the team embarks on a tough stretch of division leaders on the schedule.
The Titans and Chargers are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on FOX.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!