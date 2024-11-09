Titans QB Under Pressure to Clean Up Game
While the Tennessee Titans are just 2-6 entering Week 10 NFL action against the Los Angeles Chargers, they do have something to look forward to.
Will Levis, the team's second-year quarterback, will be back on the field. He'll be looking to bounce back from a rough start to the season and prove that he can be the team's long-term starting quarterback.
After an offseason full of hype and high expectations surrounding the young signal caller, he has come out and disappointed so far. That has led many to question whether or not the Titans could look to make a quarterback change during the offseason.
Needless to say, Levis is under pressure heading into the second half of the season.
At this point in time, Tennessee has not been able to finish its evaluation of the young quarterback. The rest of the 2024 season will be pivotal for Levis if he wants to remain the starter moving forward.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler took a look at the situation for the Titans and Levis. He issued a strong take about the rest of the season for both parties.
"Titans quarterback Will Levis gets a much-needed reboot in Week 10," Fowler wrote. "He hasn't played since Oct. 13 because of a shoulder injury but gets the start against the Chargers. With nine games left, the Titans hope Levis gets a long runway. What has been made clear to me: The Titans still need to see what they have in Levis, and the evaluation is not complete. But his turnover margins are something to watch. He struggled with curious decision-making early in the season, and if that persists in this next run of starts, that will inevitably be a factor in the evaluation -- as it would be with any quarterback. He has seven interceptions and three fumbles over five starts in 2024."
Clearly, the biggest issue for Levis this season has been his turnover problem. If he can't clean those issues up throughout the rest of the season, there is a decent chance that Tennessee could search for other options.
Levis has played in just five games so far this season. He has completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has picked up 106 yards on the ground.
Even though his turnover numbers have been rough, Levis hasn't performed horribly in other areas. Cleaning up the giveaways could be enough to finish the year strong.
All of that being said, the hope is still that Levis can prove he's a franchise quarterback. He has a lot of work to do to prove that, but he'll have the opportunity to do so starting this week.
