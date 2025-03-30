Browns Bring Down Titans Trade Rumors
The Tennessee Titans can potentially cross off a potential trade suitor for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
When speaking to reporters at the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that it's unlikely the team moves up from No. 2 and makes a trade with Tennessee for the top overall selection.
"At this point in the process, anything is possible. Candidly, I wouldn't necessarily see that as likely," Berry said about trading up for the top spot.
The growing expectation is that the Titans will keep the top pick and select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward to become the new franchise star in Nashville. If the Browns were on the board at No. 1, it's possible they consider Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback Travis Hunter along with Ward. However, that's out of Cleveland's hands as of now.
"There are a number of players that we like in this draft relatively high," Berry said. "But I think as we come to the end of March, first week of April, we're coming down the home stretch so to speak about the player assessment phase of the draft process."
Berry added that it's rare to see teams trade for the No. 1 pick. The Chicago Bears moved down from the top spot with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, leading to the selection of Bryce Young.
"I think it's pretty rare for the No. 1 one overall pick to get traded," Berry said. "And I think, you know, some of that may be a part of who's sitting at the top of the draft and the other part of it might just be the cost. The cost of going 2 to 1 is a lot different than the cost of going from 76 to 74, 75 for instance. ... So I think that's probably why it occurs pretty infrequently."
The clock is ticking if the Titans want to make a move, as the 2025 NFL Draft beings on April 24 in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!