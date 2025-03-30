Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Titans Superstar LB
The Tennessee Titans are one of two teams that doesn't have a clear-cut answer with their quarterback for next season.
The other team that fits that mold at this point in the offseason is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed former Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph to replace both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is expected to be a starter in 2025, and he's likely going to the Titans, who will pick first in the NFL Draft.
However, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests a trade that would allow the Steelers to jump 20 spots from No. 21 to get the No. 1 pick, which they would use to take Ward.
It would cost the Steelers a ton to do that, including throwing former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt in the deal along with multiple high draft picks.
"While the idea of trading Watt may seem outlandish, it would be worth the initial backlash from the fanbase if doing so could land Pittsburgh a franchise-caliber quarterback," Knox writes.
"... Is Watt worth two first-round picks at age 30 and entering a contract year? Probably not, but he's worth at least one first-rounder and would give Tennessee a legitimate defensive star.
"In this hypothetical scenario, the Steelers offer Watt, future second- and third-rounders and a swap of third- and fourth-round 2025 selections. That would be valuable capital for Tennessee's ongoing rebuild while still giving the Titans a shot at Howard, Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe late in Round 1.
"Meanwhile, the Steelers might finally add the long-term quarterback answer they've lacked since Ben Roethlisberger's prime years."
The Steelers need a quarterback, but they don't need a quarterback this badly. This would cost a lot for the Steelers to get it done, and the Titans should accept a deal if they received such an offer, but Pittsburgh won't propose this.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!