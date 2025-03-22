Dan Moore Has High Hopes For Titans
Tennessee Titans left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is used to winning in the NFL.
He spent his first four seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they chose him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's been to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and he believes that the offensive line can help the Titans return to the postseason.
"I really like the group, and as an organization, I like what the team is trying to accomplish, what they are prioritizing," Moore said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I think they are wanting to put an emphasis on the front, and I think that is where games are won, in the trenches. Obviously in the AFC South we have some really good rushers on the other side of the ball, and you have to make sure your front five is on point. I think what we did in the offseason and the young guys that we have in that room, I think we have the potential to be one of the best groups in the division, and one of the better groups in the league as well."
The Titans now have an eclectic mix of veterans and young, rising stars on the offensive line. Moore joins fellow free agent signee Kevin Zeitler and veteran Lloyd Cushenberry III, and those two are accompanied by two young former top prospects in Peter Skoronski and JC Latham.
If the quintet can find success together, they will help the Titans chances at getting out of the basement in the AFC South and put them on the march towards contention.
The Titans will look to improve the rest of the roster at the NFL Draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!