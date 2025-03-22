Browns Sign Former Titans LB
The Cleveland Browns are adding to their defense in free agency by bringing in a former Tennessee Titans linebacker.
Per reports from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have agreed to terms with former Titans linebacker Jerome Baker, who played in five games and made three starts for Tennessee this past season after being traded to Nashville from the Seattle Seahawks in October.
A Cleveland native and former Ohio State Buckeyes standout, Baker now gets a chance to return to Ohio and play for his hometown team. The Browns will mark his third team in less than a year.
Baker had 24 total tackles, one sack and two pass breakups during his time with the Titans. In total, he played 275 defensive snaps with Tennessee.
It's possible that the Titans could have re-signed Baker but likely chose to go a different direction. He told reporters upon arriving to Nashville that he wanted to sign with the Titans last offseason before ending up with Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal.
“To be honest, I truly wanted to come here, I think the main thing was just the contract negotiation and all just didn’t work out," Baker said via ESPN reporter Turron Davenport. "But as far as the people in the building, the coaches here, I truly enjoy it here. It just didn’t work out with the contract.”
