Vikings in Contact With Former Titans QB
The Minnesota Vikings could potentially be adding some veteran quarterback depth behind second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Vikings have been in contact with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill about a deal but have not reached an agreement yet.
"Sources: The Vikings have had discussions with former Titans QB Ryan Tannehill about a potential deal," Schultz tweeted. "Talks are ongoing and nothing is imminent as of right now, sources tell NFL on Fox."
The Vikings chose not to re-sign quarterback Sam Darnold following a career season, instead electing to go with McCarthy after selecting him No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tannehill, 36, played five years with the Titans, starting 68 of 72 games for the team, which included five postseason starts. He had a 41-27 record as a starter (including playoffs) while 1,234 of 1,853 passing for 14,447 yards, 93 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.
The veteran had some memorable moments in Tennessee, highlighted by winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award and receiving a Pro Bowl nod in the 2019 campaign. He also led the Titans to the AFC Championship that season, though Tennessee fell short to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!