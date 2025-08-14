Colin Cowherd Rips Titans Cam Ward After WR Take
The Tennessee Titans aren't expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season. It seems everyone is in agreement with that except for the players on the Titans roster.
Titans quarterback Cam Ward hyped up his wide receiver corps, calling them one of the best in the league.
"I think honestly we have a top-5 receiving corps in the NFL, including the young guys who are able to make plays," Ward said h/t Nick Gray of The Tennessean.
"It's all about us, or myself, putting the ball in their frame and letting them make a play, and it's also those guys being aggressive to make plays for the team."
While Ward is confident in his teammates, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd has a very different opinion of the Titans.
"It's like that show Chopped, when you give a chef a basket and it's got bok choy, a sweet potato, Skittles, some octopus and some red licorice and you're like, 'Hey, make a delicious meal,'" Cowherd said on his show h/t Gray.
"Well, this is not going to be Zagat-rated. I kind of feel like this. Tennessee's O-line is bad. Their wide receiving corps is bottom five in the league. I like the coach but he is unproven."
The Titans offensive line has changed drastically this offseason, swapping out right guard Dillon Radunz for veteran Kevin Zeitler and moving JC Latham to fill in the hole at right tackle while adding Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On top of that, the Titans have signed Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson to replace Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd in free agency. The team also drafted Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in hopes of one or both of them eventually teaming up with Calvin Ridley to be the top pass-catchers in the Titans offense.
The Titans are back in action for their second preseason contest when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.
