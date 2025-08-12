Titans Sign Pair of Veteran LBs
The Tennessee Titans are adding two new names to their linebacker room ahead of their second of three preseason outings leading up to next season.
According to a team release, the Titans have agreed to sign veteran free agents Khaleke Hudson and Blake Lynch to their active roster.
Both are experienced faces at the linebacker position who effectively add another dose of veteran talent to this Titans' front seven, who find their way to Tennessee in an attempt to make the 53-man cut later this month.
Hudson was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected at pick 162 by the then-Washington Football Team, now the Commanders, and would spend the first four years of his career there. He'd then find his way to the New Orleans Saints for just one game in the 2024 season, was sent to the practice squad, and would then sign with the Cleveland Browns to suit up for their remaining 16 games of the year.
During Hudson's time in the league, he's played in 75 total games, starting in 12, to post 117 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two passes defended across all three clubs.
As for Lynch, he's a four-year league vet who started his career in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. He'd spend his first two years pro there before he would see his time end in 2022, and wouldn't suit up for a regular season game again until 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, he split time between LA and the Kansas City Chiefs, and now navigates his way to Tennessee.
Lynch has played in 29 total games across his career, logging 57 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, three passes defended and two forced turnovers.
The Titans' linebacker core currently holds the likes of Cody Barton and James Williams Sr. at the top, while also having a solid young piece in second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo in the fold for the foreseeable future. Now, both Hudson and Lynch will try and find their way to a depth spot in said unit before Week One's kickoff is underway.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!