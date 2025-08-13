Titans CB Facing Do-or-Die Season
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary has one year left on his contract.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the Titans should re-sign him ahead of free agency next offseason.
"The Titans will embark on a new era with Cam Ward at quarterback this season, but the roster is still under construction," Ballentine wrote.
"Pressing needs at premium positions like edge-rusher and wide receiver are going to make it difficult for them to get too far ahead this season. It also means they have to do what they can to retain the strengths they have.
"There's some promise the secondary could become a strength this season. If Roger McCreary can bounce back after some struggles in 2024 and L'Jarius Sneed returns to his Kansas City form, the Titans will at least have a strong outside corner and nickel.
"That should make it a priority for them to bring back the 25-year-old on a second contract."
McCreary has had some ups and downs during his first three seasons with the Titans. In his rookie year, McCreary started all 17 games and recorded 84 tackles for the team.
In 2023, McCreary had 86 tackles but only started in 11 games. This past season, McCreary was only a starter in seven games, recording 50 tackles as he struggled to find his rhythm in Dennard Wilson's defense.
Going into Year 4, McCreary is expected to be the team's starting cornerback in the slot, but rookie Marcus Harris is going to challenge him for playing time.
Harris won't take over for McCreary at the start of the season, but if the veteran struggles, it could lead to more playing time for the rookie.
That being said, the Titans still like what McCreary has to bring to the table. If he is able to have a better season in 2025, the Titans could negotiate a new contract with him in the offseason.
McCreary and the Titans are currently in Flowery Branch, Ga. practicing with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the team's second preseason contest on Friday at 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!