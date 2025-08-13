Titans Add Former Vikings LB
The Tennessee Titans are making a change to the roster, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
"The Titans plan to claim linebacker Brian Asamoah off waivers, per sources," Fowler tweeted. "The Vikings’ former third-round pick was released Tuesday, now gets fresh start in Tennessee, which is first in the claim order."
The move comes after the Titans made some other changes to their linebacker room earlier in the week. The team said goodbye to Anfernee Orji and David Gbenda while adding Khaleke Hudson and Blake Lynch to their active roster.
The Titans don't have much depth at the linebacker position with Cody Barton as the only player guaranteed a starting spot on defense. James Williams Sr. is currently in the lead for the second starting spot while Cedric Gray and Otis Reese IV compete for the job as well.
Adding Asamoah will add some more competition in training camp, but he comes to the team after being unexpectedly cut following a disciplinary issue with the Vikings.
Earlier this month, Asamoah punched offensive lineman Will Fries during a practice.
"Later in practice, it went up another level when linebacker Brian Asamoah II popped Aaron Jones after a play. Asamoah went to offer Jones a hand, but guard Will Fries took exception to the initial hit and shoved Asamoah pretty hard. In return, Asamoah threw a punch at Fries. On the very next play, rookie Tyler Batty got through the line of scrimmage untouched and leveled Jones in the backfield. That set things off again. McCarthy got in the mix with a bit of a shove on Batty, and players from both the offense and defense came together and jawed at each other," Minnesota Vikins On SI contributor Will Ragatz wrote.
"After that, O'Connell stopped practice and gathered the entire team in a huddle, presumably telling them that a line was crossed. He's had a pretty strict no-fighting policy in previous camps, particularly in joint practices with other teams."
Asamoah likely won't be available when the Titans face off against the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!