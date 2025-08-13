Titans Release Versatile LB
The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye to linebacker Otis Reese IV.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt confirmed the news as the team claimed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II off waivers.
Reese is the third Titans linebacker to be cut in the past few days after Anfernee Orji and David Gbenda were given a pink slip by the organization.
Reese, 27, began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia but transferred to Ole Miss at the start of the 2020 season. Reese spent three years with the Rebels before going undrafted at the end of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Reese caught on with the Titans, but he was cut ahead of the team's 53-man roster finalizations that year. He signed on with the practice squad and ultimately played in seven games in his rookie season, making three starts.
Reese made the 53-man roster after his second season with the team and participated in 13 of the 17 Titans games last season, making two starts.
Throughout his career, Reese made 38 tackles and recorded one interception. He had a chance to earn a starting job with the Titans defense out of training camp, but it appears the team feels better about Cedric Gray or James Williams Sr., both of whom were higher than him on Tennessee's first unofficial depth chart.
Reese likely would have been a special teams ace had he made the team again in 2025, but with the additions of Khaleke Hudson, Blake Lynch and Asamoah within the past few days, it was clear the team wanted to go in a different direction.
There is a chance Reese might be able to catch on with the Titans at some point down the line, but he will have an opportunity to be claimed off waivers by any of the 31 other teams in the league.
In the meantime, the Titans will participate in their second preseason game of the year as they face the Atlanta Falcons following two days of joint practices. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!