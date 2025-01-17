Insider Reacts to Titans' GM Hire
The Tennessee Titans have finally come to a decision on their newest general manager.
After the team conducted several interviews across recent weeks, multiple reports detail that Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi is slated to become the man for the job.
And when asking around the league, many seem to believe the pickup is a home run for the Titans.
ESPN insider Field Yates commented on the Titans' latest hire, giving nothing short of a positive review of what Tennessee might be getting in its next general manager.
"I'll reiterate what I said during the interview process: You'll be hard-pressed to find someone more qualified to become a GM than Mike Borgonzi," Yates wrote on Twitter. "He has had a hand in a part of every single facet of roster building in Kansas City: a team that has won 3 of the past 5 Super Bowls. The draft, free agency, trades, day-to-day roster management. With the number 1 pick on hand, Tennessee can get to work on getting this roster on track."
When looking around the NFL for an exemplary franchise to attempt to replicate, there may not be a better option out there than the Chiefs, who have been one of the league's premier franchises for the past half-decade.
Now, the Titans will bring in one of the Chiefs' top executives to try and claim some of that magic for themselves.
Borgonzi has been with the Chiefs organization since 2009, starting his tenure alongside the team's scouting department. Since then, Borgonzi has worked his way up the ladder, going from director of player personnel to director of football operations-- and most recently, assistant general manager. Now, he'll be running the ship for his own franchise.
As Borgonzi enters a new situation in Tennessee, he'll have a chance to get this rebuild started on the right foot with their number-one pick later this offseason.
Of course, this team has a lot of work to do before returning to competitive status. However, if Borgonzi's time in Kansas City is representative of anything, he could be just the man the Titans need to get this team back on track.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!