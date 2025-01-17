Titans Hire Chiefs Exec as GM
The Tennessee Titans have their new general manager.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are hiring Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi as the team's new GM.
Borgonzi is replacing Ran Carthon, who was fired earlier this month after a 9-25 record through two seasons.
Borgonzi has spent 16 years with the Chiefs, working his way up the ladder to become Brett Veach's lead assistant.
Borgonzi beat out Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Browns assistant general manager & vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman, Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunninghan and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for the position in the interview process.
The Titans are hoping that Borgonzi's experience with helping build the Chiefs dynasty will help them get out of the gutter in the NFL standings and into the contender conversation once again after missing the playoffs for the past three seasons.
