Steelers Urged to Make Wild Trade With Titans
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they should be receiving some interest from other teams for that highly-sought after asset.
The pick will cost a lot, and pundits from all over are conjuring up potential deals that the Titans could consider.
FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd joined in on the fun, but he proposed a deal that seems a little too good to be true for the Titans. In the trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers would send T.J. Watt, George Pickens and two additional first-round picks to the Titans for the No. 1 overall selection to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The Steelers have the No. 21 overall pick, which would likely be sent to the Titans in the deal. This would mean that the Titans would trade down 20 picks to get Watt and Pickens, adding one of the best pass rushers in the game along with another wide receiver to help out whichever quarterback is under center next season.
The deal sounds way too good to be true for the Titans, getting four assets for the price of one. Even though Watt and Pickens are free agents at the end of the 2025 season, the new Titans general manager should try to get both of them under contract on an extension if the trade went through.
However, this deal seems like one that the Steelers would stay away from. The Steelers love Watt, and although there are reports surfacing that Pickens may be looking for a new home outside of Pittsburgh, a trade like this isn't the avenue for an exit.
If this deal came on the desk for the Titans, this would be an immediate accept. Unfortunately for the Titans, this is the NFL, not Madden.
