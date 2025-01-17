Insider: Titans Should Consider Trading No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they will keep the top selection.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that there is a chance for the Titans to trade down to acquire more picks.
"The Titans are in position to take one of the top quarterbacks — perhaps Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward — but that alone won't turn them into a competitive team. They have an assortment of roster needs that extend far beyond the signal-caller; neither Will Levis nor Mason Rudolph played well enough to mask any of the major issues," Davenport writes.
"Brian Callahan went through a similar process when he was offensive coordinator for the Bengals, who had the No. 1 pick in 2020. That draft yielded key contributors in Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson. Callahan points to having top picks in other rounds as more chances to boost the roster, too. But trading down is something Tennessee could consider because it would help it add more draft picks and stockpile young talent to build around."
The Titans have a few years before being able to truly contend again, and that will require hitting on several draft picks on both sides of the ball, including the quarterback position.
A new general manager is about to come in, and that person may want to have as many assets as possible. Though having the No. 1 overall pick has its benefits, it could be better for the Titans to have an abundance of picks if another team is willing to trade up.
Picking a quarterback now would also set the Titans' contender window for five years. Assuming they take a strong franchise quarterback, the Titans would have to pay that player a much larger contract after five years, so Tennessee might decide to stick with Will Levis, trade back and wait for a different signal caller to come down the line.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!