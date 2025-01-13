Titans Star Speaks Out About Patriots Rumors
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has landed a new job as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Jeffery Simmons was seemingly a big fan of the move.
Simmons was caught liking a post from a fan urging the Patriots to trade for him.
Insantly, the rumors started flying about Simmons wanting to be traded to New England. However, the star defensive lineman has spoken out and quickly quieted those rumors down.
With the rumors already running rampant, Simmons took to his own social media to fire back at the idea that he wanted to play for the Patriots.
"Liking that tweet was literally not on purpose," Simmons posted on X. "Y'all cool out it's not that deep. I know where my heart at! My goal is to retire a Titan! Back to enjoying my offseason."
This is a situation that shows just how quickly and how aggressively rumors can get started.
At 27 years old, Simmons is a massive franchise cornerstone for the Titans. He is going to be a huge part of turning the franchise back into a playoff contender. No one should expect to see Tennessee trade him this offseason.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Titans, Simmons ended up playing in 16 games. He racked up 76 total tackles to go along with five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes.
Simmons has become one of the main leaders for Tennessee. While the 2024 season was a brutal one, there is hope that the Titans can add some pieces in the offseason and become much more competitive in 2025.
All of those hopes will start with what Tennessee chooses to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top two candidates to end up with the Titans. Either one of those players should be a major upgrade over Will Levis.
Expect to see Simmons remain with Tennessee long-term. The rumors started quickly and were quite a reach, but it's good to see him speak out himself and shut them down immediately.
