Titans Superstar Jeffery Simmons Receiving Trade Calls
The NFL is hours away from the annual trade deadline, and the Tennessee Titans are viewed as sellers given their poor record this season.
At 2-6, the Titans are one of the league's worst teams and their stance on the future has been made clear after trading linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
On deadline day, the Titans have been quiet, but they are still receiving calls on some of their key defenders, according to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini.
Among those talents is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, but the Titans don't appear to be moving on from him.
"I had one team say today we gave Tennessee a call just to check on Simmons, but we knew the answer before we even picked up the phone. It was “No”," Russini tweeted.
Simmons, 27, is one of the longest-tenured members of the Titans having been drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, Simmons has been one of the league's best defensive tackles and has helped shape the Titans defense.
With the Titans looking to rebuild, trading Simmons could help the team get a high future draft pick, but the team still wants to keep its pillars on board, which is why a deal is unlikely.
Teams are at least doing their due diligence on Simmons, but the Titans don't seem like they want to trade him.
It remains to be seen if general manager Ran Carthon and the Titans will make any more moves before the trade deadline, but the clock is ticking and time is beginning to run out if a deal is to take place.
The Titans will be back on the field in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
