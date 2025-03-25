Titans To Hold Private Workout With Cam Ward
While Cam Ward dazzled those in attendance at Miami's Pro Day on Monday, the Tennessee Titans will soon take another look under the hood.
According to Adam Schefter's post on X today, the Titans will hold a private workout with Ward, a prospect the ESPN Insider says Tennessee is increasingly excited about. With that, as Schefter also mentioned on social media, the Titans will consider trade offers but it would take a more substantial package to pry the top NFL Draft pick from Mike Borgonzi than expected prior to Monday's event in South Florida.
As shown in a video posted on X by Adam Levy of TennesseeTitans.com, Ward shared details on his interactions with Tennessee at the Pro Day event.
"I told them I'm solidifying it today," Ward said. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person. I get another chance, hopefully, to throw it in front of them. But that's a good building that they've got there, good support staff there. I was able to meet a lot of them."
Per the above-mentioned video, Ward expanded on the time he spent with the Titans staff recently.
"It was good. From the president, Mr. Chad (Brinker) to (the general manager) Mr. Mike (Borgonzi)...especially Coach (Brian) Callahan. I think what he does offensively suits me and what I did in Miami and previous stops. The terminology isn't that big of a difference. He gets his guys open. He calls great plays. And so, I just think if I get a chance to play with him, we'll have a good outcome."
While top-of-the-board draft prospects like edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way phenom Travis Hunter are difficult to pass up, no doubt, it seems increasingly likely the Titans will select Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Of course, several teams are hungry for a franchise quarterback, so it will be fascinating to see if any blockbuster trade offers surface.
