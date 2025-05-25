Could Titans Sign Former Pro Bowl LB?
The Tennessee Titans are filling out the holes of their roster, hoping to do so with younger players that can develop into long-term starters someday.
That being said, there are benefits to having veterans on the roster, even for a team that finished 3-14 a year ago. Even if the Titans aren't ready for contention quite yet, they could have veterans teach the younger players by example.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested the Titans should sign former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matt Judon.
"After releasing Handry Landry III, the Titans will rely on Dre'Mont Jones and Arden Key to generate a pass rush off the edge. Perhaps rookie second-rounder Oluwafemi Oladejo cracks the rotation as a contributor, but Tennessee can add veteran insurance by signing Judon," Moton wrote.
"Entering his age-33 term, Judon is past his prime. However, he can still record a handful of sacks for a team that doesn't have a standout pass-rusher."
Oladejo is the key player in the rotation, and as long as signing Judon doesn't take the second-round pick off the field, it's a signing that makes sense for the Titans.
Judon started his career as a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. He spent five seasons with the Ravens, making a Pro Bowl in each of his last two years with the team.
In early 2021, the New England Patriots brought in Judon on a four-year, $56 million deal after the Ravens were unable to sign him. Judon had his best years with the Patriots, conducting a 12.5-sack season in 2021 and a 15.5-sack campaign in 2022.
A bicep tear in early 2023 ended his season in Week 4, and the Pats traded him to the Atlanta Falcons with one year left on his contract. Judon managed to record only 5.5 sacks last season, which is part of the reason why he remains unsigned.
The Titans could bring him in if they felt they needed another pass rusher that could change how opposing offenses plan against them.
