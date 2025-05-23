Titans Offseason Signing on Being an NFL Journeyman
The Tennessee Titans brought in a big-time acquisition to their front seven this offseason with the signing of linebacker Cody Barton.
The six-year NFL veteran entering his age-28 season signed a three-year, $21 million deal to join the Titans' defensive unit for the foreseeable future, and looks to be a major impact player from day one.
However, it hasn't been a seamless process for Barton to get to this point. He's now a part of his fourth team in seven seasons as a pro –– spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos –– having to work and grind his way into the role he has now, and the long-term deal he inked earlier this offseason.
For Barton, the journeyman lifestyle to this point has had it's ups and downs, but all in all, it's made for some meaningful learning experiences in the process.
"It's cool experiences, you know," Barton said of his time in the NFL. "I have been able to learn from coaches and teammates from these different teams and gather these experiences. And, I've felt that has helped me as a player, learning from these different schemes so when I go to the next team it is nothing new. The lingo is new, I guess... But I don't look at it as a bad thing. I look at it as a positive thing, and the things I've learned from each experience helped me grow as a player."
Barton comes off his most recent season in Denver, where he was a major part of their defensive success. He started in 14 total games to collect 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two TFLs, and three total turnovers –– his third-straight year of logging 100 total tackles, and even did it with three games to spare.
Now, Barton's got a payday coming his way, a new place to call home, and has the stage set for another great year of production as a high-end linebacker for the Titans.
