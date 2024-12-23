Lions QB Makes Sense for Titans
If there is one thing clear about the Tennessee Titans right now, it is that they badly need to make a move for a legitimate starting quarterback.
Will Levis has done nothing to show development and improvement, while Mason Rudolph is also clearly not a starting caliber NFL quarterback. Heading into the offseason, the Titans will be tasked with finding a new option.
There is a chance that Tennessee could look to get aggressive in the NFL Draft to land one of the top quarterback prospects. Cam Ward looks like an ideal fit if the Titans could get him.
However, there is also a chance that Tennessee could explore the free agency and trade market for a new quarterback.
Should they opt to go the trade route, they could target a quarterback who would not cost them an arm and a leg. Perhaps a younger backup quarterback from another team would make sense.
One potential option could be trading for Detroit Lions' backup quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Hooker was originally selected by the Lions with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has played in three games in limited action this season, completing six of his nine pass attempts for 62 yards.
At 26 years old, he could be a long-term franchise quarterback option if things pan out.
Bringing in Hooker would have no downside to it. The Titans would not feel pressure to play him like they would by bringing in a veteran option. Also, Hooker would be able to compete with Levis and the best man would win the job before the 2025 campaign.
Throughout his career, Hooker has shown off immense talent. In his draft class, some thought that he had top-tier potential to be an NFL starter down the road.
In five college seasons, including his last two with the Tennessee Volunteers, Hooker completed 67 percent of his passes for 8,974 yards, 80 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. He also picked up 2,083 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.
Acquiring Hooker also would not be too expensive. Tennessee could likely flip a late pick in the middle rounds for him.
All of that being said, something has to change for the Titans. They can't afford to stand pat and hope that Levis will figure things out.
Trading for a piece like Hooker could be the move that motivates Levis, or Hooker himself could end up being the team's starter moving forward.
