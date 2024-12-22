Titans Urged to Pursue Alabama Star
The Tennessee Titans are entering Week 16 action with a 3-11 record. At this point in time, they appear to be headed for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that selection, there is a chance that the Titans could search for a new franchise quarterback. Will Levis simply has not worked out for Tennessee this season and was actually benched this week.
If the Titans do decide to pursue a quarterback, who could they target?
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the clear-cut top quarterbacks in the draft class. Tennessee isn't likely to have a high enough pick to end up getting either one of those two guys without trading up.
Mike Luciano of Titan Sized believes that the team should target Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.
"The Titans should still consider Milroe, especially if they win enough games to take them out of the race for Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. In terms of high-end athletic traits, Milroe is the most intriguing quarterback in this class. Callahan's offensive background could be ideal to develop his raw traits," Luciano wrote.
"With the Titans likely to pursue veteran options out there, however limited those options may be, planning for a post-Levis future seems to be in the cards. Milroe could be at the center of it all."
Milroe would certainly be an intriguing addition for the Titans. It's likely that he would need at least one year learning from the sideline, which would give Tennessee the green light to go target a veteran quarterback as well.
Bringing in a bridge option like Jameis Winston or Joe Flacco could be an option. However, neither of those players would move the needle towards the Titans competing in the AFC next season.
Even though they would like to compete next season, Tennessee can't try to rush the process. They need to rebuild the roster the right way and take their time.
It's an unfortunate reality for the fans, but it's a reality nonetheless.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what the Titans choose to do at the quarterback position this offseason. Milroe very well could be an option that the franchise considers.
