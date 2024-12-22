Titans Rookie Leaves Game vs. Colts
No rookie has seen more snaps on defense this season than Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, but he could be on the sidelines for a little bit.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Sweat is heading to the locker room against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering an eye injury.
Sweat appeared to be poked in the eye by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor late in the first quarter while trying to make a tackle.
It's obviously a rare injury for anyone, let alone a 366-pound defensive lineman.
Sweat has been remarkable for the Titans so far this season, establishing himself as a building block for Dennard Wilson and the defense.
So far this season, Sweat has 41 tackles, one pass defensed and a fumble recovery that he had last week in the team's Week 15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hopefully for the Titans, Sweat is able to return soon so he can make plays like that later in the game.
The Titans hold a 7-0 lead over the Colts at the start of the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
