Did Titans Just Hint at Abdul Carter Pick?
With the calendar already turning the March, the Tennessee Titans are getting deeper into their heavy offseason workload, something that continued with the release of Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III on Friday.
The move in itself was not too surprising, as the Titans had given Landry III permission to seek a trade but clearly weren't able to find a suitor in time. However, the timing of the move certainly turned some heads about what the Titans could be planning for the No. 1 overall pick.
Tennessee just so happened to host Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter for a visit on Thursday. Ideally, if the Titans were blown away by Carter during the visit, they wouldn't waste any more time trying to find a trade suitor for Landry III and would opt to let him go in order to give him time to find a new deal elsewhere. This sounds reasonable enough, but ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport pointed out that the timing is likely just a coincidence.
"Titans hosted Abdul Carter yesterday and released Harold Landry today," Davenport tweeted. "That's probably more of a coincidence than anything else. Per source, Cam Ward is at the facility today and Shedeur Sanders will be there on Monday."
If the Titans can get their hands on Carter and figure out their quarterback situation elsewhere, Tennessee's defense could present major problems next season while the offense looks to improve. The Titans secondary surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game (177.3) last season but this was marred by the team allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per contest (133.9). Overall, Tennessee gave up the third-most points per game (27.1) in the NFL last season.
Adding Carter to this unit as a potential franchise pass-rusher could make life easier on everyone if he lives up to the hype. During his three years at Penn State, he had 23 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!