NFL Legend Gives Titans Advice on First Pick
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 pick 24 years after the Atlanta Falcons chose Michael Vick with the top selection in the 2001 NFL Draft.
Since Vick was chosen, 17 quarterbacks have been the No. 1 overall pick, and he believes that the Titans should continue the trend in next month's draft.
"Take a quarterback," Vick said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"You take a quarterback. You have to take a quarterback. I can't say who, because it's up to (the Titans) and their evaluations. But two good ones are sitting right there. So, take one."
Vick likes what both Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders bring to the table, claiming that they each have unique attributes warranting the No. 1 pick.
"I like the poise in both of them," Vick said. "When I look at a quarterback, I look at different qualities. People see the ability to run, the ability to throw. I am watching the poise and how you react under pressure, how you perform in the two-minute drill, on third downs. Do you make the conversion? Do you bounce back from a turnover? Can you throw two (picks) and come back and pull a game out? I am looking at the ultimate measure of a QB in that moment.
"I think those guys are game changers. I think they're generational talents. The things that they've learned over the years, the people they've been around, the mentors they have. You watch them on social media the way they push each other, they'll always be competitive, forever. So as long as that doesn't change, they'll both be in the film room and make sure … I'll meet you at the Pro Bowl, man, I'll meet you at the Super Bowl."
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
