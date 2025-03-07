Abdul Carter Injury Complicates Titans Plans
All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans to see what they will do with the No. 1 overall pick.
There are many who believe that they will trade back, possibly to select Penn State standout Abdul Carter. However, the pass rusher is expected to undergo foot surgery that could threaten his status as the top defensive player in the draft.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer believes that the Titans should play it safe and take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
"Although they would ideally move down a few spots to add some more capital to fuel this rebuild, the injury concerns about Abdul Carter’s foot that popped up during the combine could be good cover for the Titans to address their biggest need at the most important position on the field," Fischer writes.
"Ward ticked off all the boxes he needed to in Indy, and while he may not be the 'generational' prospect the team is looking for, he’s just the kind of pick that can finally get some juice back in the franchise a few years before they open their new stadium," he continued.
Carter was seen as the safest pick given his extremely high floor, but this surgery gives the Titans and other rival suitors cause for concern.
Carter should still be one of the first players off the board, but there's valid criticism that the Titans shouldn't take him in the draft.
Ward is also a flight risk given the fact that he is a quarterback, but he is now safely considered to be the best at his position over Shedeur Sanders, so it may be wise to take him over Carter due to the potential upside of both players down the road.
