Did Titans Make Right Travis Hunter Choice?
The Tennessee Titans were the only team to pass on Travis Hunter in this year's NFL Draft.
Instead of taking the Heisman Trophy winner with their No. 1 overall pick, they chose Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was a finalist alongside Hunter.
Hunter is viewed as the most exciting player from this year's rookie class as someone who can play on both sides of the football, but Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski makes the case for Ward to be this season's most intriguing first-year player.
"Ward was one of two quarterbacks chosen in this year's opening round, though Jaxson Dart isn't expected to initially serve as the New York Giants' starter with Russell Wilson on the roster," Sobleski wrote.
"The Titans have a different plan, though. Ward is their guy from the onset of his career."
The Titans needed a quarterback and went with Ward off the bat, refusing to get cute by taking Hunter, Abdul Carter or someone else with the top pick.
Sobleski thinks Tennessee made the right call in taking Ward.
"Ward was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason," Sobleski wrote.
"The 23-year-old has outstanding arm talent. He's a playmaker. He went to three different collegiate programs and experienced success—both individually and as a team—at each stop.
"If Ward plays well and helps elevate the Titans after they won only three games in the previous season, the excitement about his potential will be palpable, especially playing in the same division as the Jaguars."
Ward and Hunter will be forever connected as the first two picks in their draft class, and for the start of their careers, each of them will have the opportunity to face off against the other in a division rivalry.
