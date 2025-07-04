Titans Will Remain NFL's Worst Until Proven Otherwise
The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a season in which they landed the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with a 3-14 record.
While there's reason to believe the Titans will be better in 2025, they will need to prove themselves on the field next season.
Yahoo! Sports conducted its power rankings, where the Titans clocked in at No. 32.
"A 3-14 season was a wake-up call. The Tennessee Titans not only fell to the bottom of the NFL, they slid deep into obscurity. Tennessee was truly awful but other than regular Will Levis memes and first-year head coach Brian Callahan's outward hostility toward Levis, nobody cared. They had no identity, no marketable star, a decayed roster and only one hope for the future," Yahoo! Sports wrote.
"That hope was the first pick of the draft. The Titans could have traded that pick or taken Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, but they knew the best path back to relevance was hitting on a pick at quarterback. That's why Cam Ward, who set an NCAA record with 158 touchdown passes at Incarnate Word, Washington State and then Miami, is a Titan."
The other teams in the bottom five with the Titans are the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.
Tennessee has a lot of optimism, but that's all that it is. There are no results to back up the positivity, which should keep the Titans dissatisfied.
The Titans won't be able to shed off this bad juju until the season when they have an opportunity to win games and put the 2024 season behind them.
Until then, the Titans will need to prepare for the season with training camp, which begins when players report on July 22.
