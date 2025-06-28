Division Rival Could Sign Former Titans Defender
It's been five years since the Tennessee Titans employed Jadeveon Clowney, but the former No. 1 overall pick could find his way back to the AFC South.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes the Jacksonville Jaguars should explore the idea of signing Clowney this offseason.
"The Jaguars have a strong pair of starting edge rushers with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. But there are questions about the depth behind them. Emmanuel Ogbah is 32 years old and had just five sacks as a full-time starter in Miami last season. Myles Cole had no sacks on 11.3% of defensive snaps as a seventh-round rookie," Schatz wrote.
"The Jaguars could use a third strong edge rusher who can rotate with Hines-Allen and Walker, and there are a number still on the market. I'm picking Clowney over Matthew Judon, Preston Smith or Za'Darius Smith because his strength setting the edge on run plays makes him a good sub for Walker specifically."
Since leaving the Titans in 2020, Clowney has been a journeyman bouncing around the NFL.
In 2021, Clowney signed with the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two seasons. In 2023, Clowney joined the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal. Clowney's efforts helped the Ravens reach the AFC Championship Game, but the team lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on their run towards their third Super Bowl title in four years.
Last season, Clowney played for his hometown Carolina Panthers, where he played and started in 14 games, recording 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Clowney has proven that he can still contribute while he is growing in age, so a team should look to sign him at some point before or during training camp. Perhaps that team is the Jags, who could benefit from adding a player with his skillset.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!