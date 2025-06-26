Titans Have League's Worst LBs
The Tennessee Titans had a massive overhaul at the linebacker position this offseason.
The team traded linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys and said goodbye to Jack Gibbens, who signed with the New England Patriots.
It looks like a brand new linebacker room in Tennessee, which is part of why Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman ranked the team dead last in his position group rankings.
"Five Tennessee linebackers played at least 200 snaps last season, and none returned to the team this offseason," Wasserman wrote.
"Veteran Cody Barton arrives from Denver after posting a solid 76.9 PFF run-defense grade last season. Otis Reese IV, James Williams and Cedric Gray will compete for playing time, but those three combined to play just 247 snaps last season."
The Titans will need new players to contribute, but that doesn't necessarily mean things will be bad.
Barton was signed to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful 2024 campaign with the Denver Broncos, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Even with Barton in the fold, the Titans are going to need someone else to step up next to him. That's why there will be a big training camp competition between the other three linebackers mentioned above.
Reese is entering his third season with the Titans and has five starts to his name over his first two seasons.
Gray was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but struggled with injuries and only played in 48 defensive snaps last season.
Williams was a seventh-round pick in last year's draft, but he was able to carve out a slightly larger role than Gray thanks to his health.
All three will have to be on their A-game in training camp when it begins on July 22.
