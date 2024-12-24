Eagles Could Sign Former Titans QB
Former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a free agent all season long. Despite speculation that a quarterback-needy team could come calling, Tannehill remains available.
With that in mind, there is an elite contender who could be in need of quarterback help.
Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion during the Philadelphia Eagles' game in Week 16. He could miss some time, although there is no predicting how each individual player will come back from one.
Patrick McAvoy of Philadelphia Eagles on SI believes that the team could consider bringing in Tannehill to provide more quality quarterback depth.
"Hurts was diagnosed with a concussion and it's unknown if he will be able to play in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Just in case, the Eagles should look to bring in another depth piece. Former Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains available in free agency and could be worth a flier," McAvoy wrote.
"He's an 11-year National Football League veteran with an 81-70 record. The hope is that Hurts is okay and will be back for Week 17 action. But even if he is able to play against the Cowboys, it would still make sense to bring in a player of Tannehill's caliber."
Tannehill is more than capable of being a quality backup even at this stage of his career.
He has played in 155 career games, completing 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns, and 115 interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has picked up 2,103 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.
Obviously, the hope for the Eagles would be that they never have to play him. They also do have Kenny Pickett as their backup quarterback, who is not a bad option either.
However, with running quarterbacks, things can happen. Philadelphia is one Hurts injury away from being in some trouble come playoff time.
Signing Tannehill would provide them with quality depth and insurance at the quarterback position. For the veteran quarterback, he would be joining a team that would give him a chance to win a ring.
