Eagles Release Former Titans LB
The Tennessee Titans have seen a former player end up being released ahead of Week 12 NFL action.
David Anenih, a linebacker who played college football at Houston, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2022. He never ended up playing in regular season game for the Titans, but he has bounced around the NFL since parting ways with Tennessee.
After parting ways with the Titans, he landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals after his tenure with the Steelers.
Prior to their game this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made the decision to release Anenih. He had signed with their practice squad back on September 18. Anenih had been with the Miami Dolphins before landing with the Eagles.
"The Philadelphia Eagles have released former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker David Anenih, the team announced as part of a flurry of moves before their game against the Los Angeles Rams."
Throughout his NFL career to this point in time, Anenih has yet to play in a regular season game. He simply has been unable to carve out a role for himself with any of the stops he has made.
During his college career at Houston, Anenih put together big numbers. He racked up a total of 99 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven defended passes.
More than likely, as he has throughout his entire career, Anenih will end up finding a new home in the near future.
Hopefully, at some point, the former Tennessee linebacker will be able to find a home and earn a role for himself. That moment just hasn't come yet.
At 25 years old, there is still time for him to turn things around and find a home. Anenih possesses talent as a pass-rusher, but he'll need to find a way to put everything together and live up to his full potential if he wants to get on the field for his first career regular season game.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!