ESPN Warns Titans About Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of optimism entering the 2024 season, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.
They have a second-year pro in Will Levis ready to take his first leap as the true franchise quarterback, and he has weapons all across the offense who can help him succeed.
However, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell has labeled the Titans as the "team most likely to talk itself into its starting quarterback breaking out after a few preseason snaps."
"Last year, this might have been the Daniel Jones or Kenny Pickett superlative, given how those guys were slinging the ball around in camp with improved cores around them. Pickett went 13-of-15 for 199 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason and was inspiring whispers of MVP hype heading into his second season in Pittsburgh," Barnwell writes.
Jones suffered an injury for the Giants, and now he faces a make-or-break year in 2024, but Pickett was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles after an underwhelming second campaign.
Levis could suffer the same fate if he doesn't level up his play. He only had eight passing touchdowns in nine games last season, and four of those came in his debut. Levis has the potential, and he will likely have a moment in the sun either during the preseason or early in the regular season, but he has to be able to sustain his success, or the Titans may end up in a position to take a top quarterback in next year's draft.
