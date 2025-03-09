Expert Gets Real About Titans First Pick
The Tennessee Titans have their hands full this offseason when it comes to landing on their selection for their prized number-one pick.
There's been no shortage of chatter or debate circling how the Titans will approach their top pick in April's draft. With several interesting candidates to choose from at the top of the board, whether it be offensively, defensively, or dabbling into a little bit of both in a prospect like Travis Hunter, it makes for a compelling situation to see how Tennessee and their new front office tackle the months ahead.
However, an idea seemingly gaining a bit more traction since the combine centers on the Titans' chances to land quarterback Cam Ward, and in the mind of draft expert Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, it's a concept he sees as a widely realistic scenario.
"I wouldn't rule out Cam Ward going to the Titans at number one," Jeremiah said during his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". "I think that's a legitimate possibility."
As Ward showed out in Indianapolis with a strong combine, the hype train for him and his draft stock has seen bullish signs as of late –– effectively leading to questions on whether the Titans would be the ones to take him at the top of the board.
After the year Tennessee had at the quarterback position, it's easy to see why they'd look to address the need at number one, and Ward has significant upside to warrant being a future franchise quarterback.
Ward finished his last season with Miami as a Heisman finalist posting 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
While not a perfectly refined prospect, his arm talent, size, and athletic ability give enough optimism for him and his future development. If head coach Brian Callahan and the Titans staff can maximize those traits to give this offense a long-term answer under center, the choice at one could become a no-brainer.
The Titans will finalize their decision at number one when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!