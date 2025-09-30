Five Titans That Should be Untouchable at Trade Deadline
The Tennessee Titans are off to a poor start to the 2025 season, and it seems like it's only a matter of time before significant changes are made. Head Coach Brian Callahan may be the first casualty, but the Titans are also likely to shop some of their best players at the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.
Here are five Titans players the team should hold onto no matter what at the trade deadline.
1. Cam Ward
The most obvious answer to this is Cam Ward, whom the Titans selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward hasn't been great this year, but that's largely due to his supporting cast; his offensive line can't pass protect, and his receiving core has been very underwhelming. Despite those issues, he's flashed his abilities quite a few times already, so there's no way the Titans should move Ward at the deadline.
2. Elic Ayomanor
Elic Ayomanor has been the one receiver who has played well for the Titans. The Titans' fourth-round pick has caught 12 balls for 151 yards and two touchdowns this year, all of which lead the team. He and Ward have proven to have a great connection, so taking away Ward's favorite target would be beyond dumb for the Titans.
3. Jeffery Simmons
Some people think the Titans should trade Jeffery Simmons because he's the most valuable player on the team and would fetch a lot of draft capital, and while they could likely land a first rounder plus other picks for him, it wouldn't be a smart move.
Simmons is only 28 years old and has been one of the best defensive tackles in football since he entered the league. He has easily been the Titans' best defensive player this year, and he's under contract for two more seasons after this year. Unless someone offers two firsts plus more, the Titans would be making a big mistake trading Simmons.
4. Amani Hooker
Another defender the Titans need to ensure they keep around is Amani Hooker, who just signed a four-year, team-friendly deal this offseason. He's been one of the best safeties in football for a couple of years now, and he's off to a hot start to 2025. The Titans will certainly get calls about their star safety, but they shouldn't even begin to entertain trading him.
5. Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm hasn't done a whole lot this season, but he's a rising star that the Titans need to hang onto. He had a great preseason and has really developed as a blocker since being drafted in April. He and Ward already have a good connection, so much like Ayomanor, it would be dumb to get rid of him for a mid-round pick.
