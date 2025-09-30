Titans' Offensive Struggles Aren’t All On Cam Ward
To say the Tennessee Titans' offense has struggled early in the season would be an understatement. Through four games, the Titans have averaged 12.8 points per game and 210.5 yards per game, both of which rank dead last in the NFL.
Just when the Titans thought things couldn't get much worse after their 41-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, they were shut out against the Houston Texans, who were winless coming into the week. It was just an awful performance from both sides of the ball, and it doesn't look like they're going to turn things around any time soon.
After an abysmal season in 2024, the Titans believed that Cam Ward would step in and instantly improve their offense. However, that hasn't happened yet, so the question remains, are the offenses struggles Cam Ward's fault? Or has his supporting cast failed him?
Titans' Offensive Line Has Struggled
Through his first four NFL games, Cam Ward has completed 51.2% of his passes for 614 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. On paper, those numbers aren't great, but when you see the pressure he's been dealing with, it's easy to understand why he's struggled.
Ward has been pressured on 45% of his drop backs through the first four games. That is the highest rate in the NFL for any quarterback with over 35 drop backs. Only Jalen Hurts (43.1%) and Geno Smith (42.6%) are close to that number.
When Ward is pressured, he's completing just 35.6% of his passes for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Despite being pressured 68 times this year, Ward has only been credited with two turnover-worthy plays on those drop backs, which is the same as Hurt and less than Smith.
When the Titans offensive line gives Ward a clean pocket, he's been pretty good, completing 60% of his passes for 434 yards, one touchdown and one pick, which has been his only turnover-worthy play in 83 drop backs.
It's pretty simple: keep the pocket clean, and Ward is a very good quarterback. Most quarterbacks are pressured on around 33% of their drop backs. If the Titans could get to that number, their offense would be much, much more efficient. Unfortunately, upgrading your offensive line is hard, especially in the middle of the season, so those issues likely won't disappear.
Tennessee's Receivers Have Done Ward No Favors
Through four weeks, the Titans' receiving core as a whole has not been good. They've been dropping passes left and right, and their two veteran wideouts, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, have done very little to help Ward out early. Their fourth-round rookie, Elic Ayomanor, currently leads the team with 151 receiving yards.
The WR stats get even worse when you look at how much separation they're getting. Calvin Ridley leads the WR core in yards of separation (3.2), but that number ranks 49th in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. Behind him, Tyler Lockett (2.7 yards, 78th) and Elic Ayomanor (1.7, 116th) have also struggled to create separation, meaning Ward is continuously throwing into tight windows.
The Titans' supporting cast has done their rookie quarterback no favors. Their offensive line is statistically the worst in the league when it comes to pressure rate, and their receiving core struggles to get open, and when they do, they're dropping the ball nearly 10% of the time.
That is a recipe for success when you have a rookie quarterback under center and a defense that isn't all that great. While Cam Ward certainly has some things he can clean up, his team needs to be much better if they want to win games.
