Way Too Early Titans Predictions vs. Cardinals
Week 5 of the NFL season sees the Tennessee Titans play on the road for their second straight game. After being shutout for the first time in six years, the winless Titans are desperate for a win. Changing play-callers clearly made no difference as Tennessee holds the longest active losing streak in the NFL.
For Tennessee, they're tasked to matchup against QB Kyler Murray and the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has the benefit of a few extra days of rest, having been on primetime for TNF on September 25. While they fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 23-20, the Cardinals have lost their last two games by just four combined points.
It's no secret that the Titans are struggling. Their closest game this year was an eight-point loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Keep in mind, the Titans didn't score a touchdown that game. They've put up 51 points this season as K Joey Slye has contributed to 33 of those.
Rookie QB Cam Ward has shown flashes of greatness, but his Week 4 performance was alarming. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick completed just 38.5% of his passes. His completion percentage has fallen to 51.2%, a number that isn't going to win many games in the NFL. He's thrown interceptions in back-to-back games after not throwing one in either of his first two.
Thankfully for the Titans, they aren't going up against a top quarterback in the league. Murray possesses similar traits to QB CJ Stroud, the same QB that just threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns against them. With Murray and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. beginning to get back on the same page, the Titans' secondary could be in huge trouble.
DT Jeffery Simmons came out of Week 4 with the team's most impressive play. His instant sack went viral as it was one of the fastest in the past few years. Tennessee's defensive line could prove to be a factor as Murray has been sacked 13 times in the first four games of the season.
Tennessee's defense needs no reminder that Murray can use his legs. Stroud didn't do much damage on the ground in Week 4, but Murray doesn't have a single game with fewer than 30 rushing yards this season. Knowing how poor the Titans run defense has been, it's going to be hard for them to keep up with him and 23-year-old RB Trey Benson who has impressed so far this season during RB James Conner's absence.
Prediction: Cardinals 23, Titans 10
Brian Callahan and his entire regime will have to answer for the team's league-worst failure. Rookies struggling to find their footing early is one thing, but pitching a shutout to close your first month in winless fashion? Those aren't growing pains; those are fatal flaws.
