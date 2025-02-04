Former Titans WR A.J. Brown Shares Emotional Message
Former Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown is set to play in his second Super Bowl in three seasons when the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.
During Super Bowl media day, Brown previewed the big game but also delivered an emotional message directed at those struggling with mental health issues. Brown revealed that at one point he considered taking his own life but the support of people around him made the difference.
“Reach out to someone," Brown said. "Don't be afraid to talk to somebody. Don't be afraid to seek help, you know, because somebody was there for me and ultimately saved my life. Keep going. I'm pretty sure you have people who love you, care about you. Don't be so hard on yourself, take it one day at a time."
Brown is now nearing the end of his third season with the Eagles after the Titans traded him to Philadelphia in 2022. In the three years since then, he's started 46 of 47 games for the Eagles while tallying 261 catches for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Many Titans fans remain upset with former general manager Jon Robinson, who made the deal to send Brown to the Eagles. The two teams have gone in opposite directions since then, with the Titans now set to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft under new GM Mike Borgonzi, who is Tennessee's third GM in three seaons.
As a Titan, Brown started 36 of 43 games while posting 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns along with five carries for 70 yards and another score.
He and the Eagles will kick off from Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
