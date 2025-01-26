Six Former Titans Have Shot at Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans are sitting on the couch for the Conference Championships, but there are a few former flames competing in one of the biggest football games of their lives.
Here's a look at six former Titans playing in today's Conference Championships:
Marcus Mariota
Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he was part of Tennessee's team that made it all the way to the AFC title game in 2019 as a backup quarterback to Ryan Tannehill.
Today, he'll play the same role for rookie Jayden Daniels, who has dazzled on his way to the top for Washington.
Jeremy McNichols
McNichols played 30 games for the Titans from 2020-21, but did not see much action in the NFL in 2022 or 2023, combining for just three games over the past two seasons.
However, he has found a new home in Washington with the Commanders, rushing for four touchdowns this season despite just having one from 2017-23.
A.J. Brown
Brown has been a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles success over the past three seasons, logging over 4,000 receiving yards during his time with the Birds.
His first three years with the Titans was a preview towards who he would become with the Eagles, and Tennessee fans are likely frustrated over what could have been.
DaQuan Jones
Jones played his first seven NFL seasons with the Titans, but now has carved out an important role with the Bills defensive line.
Jones will look to get after Patrick Mahomes in hopes of sending the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years.
Austin Johnson
Johnson is another former Titans defensive line that has flocked to western New York.
He had four years with the Titans from 2016-19 and has bounced around the league since with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Bills this season.
DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins was with the Titans earlier this year before a midseason trade to the Chiefs that has him lined up to be a true contender for the first time in his 11-year career.
