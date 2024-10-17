Former Titans Coach Considered for Hall of Fame
It's a great day for former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, as he was announced to be one of 12 finalists for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Fisher joined Bill Arnsparger, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan and Clark Shaughnessy as the other coaches selected by the Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee.
Fisher, 66, has not coached in the NFL since 2016, but he has stayed in the football world. He served as an advisor for Tennessee State during the 2021 season and was the coach and general manager for the UFL's Michigan Panthers in their inaugural 2022 campaign. Now, he currently serves as a chief advisor for the Arena Football League's Nashville Kats, which were revived in their third iteration this year.
Fisher became the head coach in 1994, when the franchise was still the Houston Oilers. He, along with the franchise, moved to Tennessee in 1997, where he called home until the 2010 season.
In 17 seasons coaching the franchise, Fisher racked up a 142-120 record. He led the Titans to the playoffs six times as head coach, including Super Bowl XXXIV, where the team lost to the St. Louis Rams.
Fisher was never able to get the Titans back to the Super Bowl after that, but he ushered in the first era of the team in Tennessee, so he deserves a lot of credit for what he did during his time at the helm. He was fired after the 2010 season after going 6-10 and going seven seasons without a win in the playoffs.
Fisher went on to coach the Rams for five seasons but never led them to the playoffs.
Even though Fisher's career fizzled out, he is still one of the better coaches of his generation and certainly worthy of the consideration to join the Hall of Fame.
