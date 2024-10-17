Titans Seeing Improvement from Veteran OL
Throughout the first part of the Tennessee Titans season, the offensive line has arguably been the position that has struggled the most on the roster.
Right guard Dillon Radunz has had to adjust from playing tackle to inside, and that came with a learning curve.
However, Titans coach Brian Callahan is happy with the progress that Radunz has made so far this season.
"To see Dillon start to thrive a bit at guard is something that we've needed from him," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Radunz, 26, has started all five games for the Titans at right guard so far this season, playing in 95 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The only time he didn't play was when he left the team's Week 1 game prematurely with a bruised rib.
So far this season, Radunz has just allowed one sack with only two penalties to his name, which is a sign of improvement. The Titans needed a lot of help on the offensive line this season, and they have appeared to get that, partially from Radunz.
Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, the Titans offensive line didn't allow a single sack on Levis for the first time in his career when he played the entire game. Levis wasn't sacked in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, but he exited the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
Radunz is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so the timing for his improved play couldn't have been much better. If he continues to play at this level, the Titans may be willing to give him a long-term deal, or a rival may pay up to try and pry him away from Nashville.
