Titans Could Make Two AFC WR Trades
As the 2024 NFL trade deadline continues to draw closer, the Tennessee Titans are a team that many believe could make a move or two. In fact, some think they could end up being the most active team ahead of the November 5th deadline.
One player that seems destined to be on his way out of town is star veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins is not a long-term piece of the future for the Titans. Moving on and getting some value for him before he leaves town in free agency is a no-brainer decision for Tennessee.
Following the trades of both Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, Hopkins seems to be the next big impact wide receiver on the market.
Bleacher Report has now named two potential suitors for Hopkins ahead of the deadline. They believe that the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of them. The second trade partner they suggested is a major surprise, as they have the Cleveland Browns being a team to watch.
The reasons for the Chiefs being a contender to acquire Hopkins are obvious. Getting more help for Patrick Mahomes is always a priority.
As for the Browns, they just moved Cooper. Why would they have an interest in acquiring another veteran wide receiver that won't be a long-term piece?
Here's what Bleacher Report had to say for why Cleveland could be a team to watch.
"With Cooper no longer in Cleveland, could the Browns look to reunite Watson and Hopkins? We wouldn't dismiss the idea."
Truthfully, the Browns being mentioned on this list is downright wrong. Cleveland is nowhere near the level of a playoff contender. They moved on from Cooper to get extra draft assets for the future, not to pivot and trade assets to acquire another wide receiver who won't be with the team past 2024.
Looking around the NFL, there are just a handful teams that truly make sense for Hopkins. Kansas City is one of them. The Browns simply are not.
All of that being said, this will be an interesting situation to monitor.
Fans should expect to hear a lot of rumors in the coming days about Hopkins and where he could end up. Don't be surprised to see him playing elsewhere within the next couple of weeks.
