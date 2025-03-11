All Titans

Former Titans Star Finds New AFC Home

A former member of the Tennessee Titans has a new team.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins heads to the field before a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins heads to the field before a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, but now the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has a new home with a different AFC contender.

According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens are signing Hopkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Hopkins, who turns 33 in June, signed with the Titans ahead of the 2023 season. In his lone full year with the team, he caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, marking his best season since 2020.

Hopkins was hoping to repeat some of that magic in Year 2 with the Titans, but as injuries began to pile up in the preseason and Will Levis failed to reach his expectations under center, it was clear that the former Pro Bowl wideout needed a new home.

The Titans were willing to oblige by sending him to the Chiefs before the trade deadline, where he had a shot at winning his first Super Bowl.

The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Hopkins played well, scoring a touchdown late in Super Bowl LIX.

Now, Hopkins will look to beat his old Chiefs team as a member of the Ravens.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

