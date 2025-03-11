Former Titans Star Finds New AFC Home
The Tennessee Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, but now the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has a new home with a different AFC contender.
According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens are signing Hopkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
Hopkins, who turns 33 in June, signed with the Titans ahead of the 2023 season. In his lone full year with the team, he caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, marking his best season since 2020.
Hopkins was hoping to repeat some of that magic in Year 2 with the Titans, but as injuries began to pile up in the preseason and Will Levis failed to reach his expectations under center, it was clear that the former Pro Bowl wideout needed a new home.
The Titans were willing to oblige by sending him to the Chiefs before the trade deadline, where he had a shot at winning his first Super Bowl.
The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Hopkins played well, scoring a touchdown late in Super Bowl LIX.
Now, Hopkins will look to beat his old Chiefs team as a member of the Ravens.
