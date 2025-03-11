Titans Unlikely to Re-Sign Starting LB
The Tennessee Titans are likely moving on from another one of their free agent linebackers, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"Titans are not expected to tender LB Jack Gibbens, who has started 18 games for them over the past two seasons. Gibbens will be free to sign elsewhere," Schefter tweeted.
Gibbens, 26, was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Titans in 2022 out of Minnesota. During his three years with the Titans, he worked his way up the depth chart to get a decent amount of playing time each season.
In 2024, Gibbens played in 10 games and made five starts before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that put him on injured reserve in November.
Losing Gibbens forced the Titans to go into preservation mode, going with linebackers off of the practice squad and bottom of the 53-man roster.
The move comes after fellow teammate Luke Gifford left the Titans to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Titans did replenish the loss by signing Cody Barton from the Denver Broncos to a three-year deal, so that cushions the blow a little bit, but losing Gibbens is a loss nonetheless.
