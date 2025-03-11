Dolphins Sign Former Titans WR
A Tennessee Titans fan favorite has found a new home in free agency after a breakout 2024 season in Nashville.
Per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million deal with now-former Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
"The Dolphins have agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a two-year, $6.5 million deal with $3.2 million guaranteed," Garafolo tweeted.
"NWI" is coming off a career season with the Titans that saw him post career-high marks in receiving yards (497) and receiving touchdowns (nine) on the 32 catches. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and made nine starts. His best performance came in Week 11's loss to the Minnesota Vikings when he tallied six catches for 117 yards and a 98-yard touchdown.
Westbrook-Ikhine said after the season that he was going to let things play out in free agency.
"Right now, it's going to be about getting the body right, the mind right, to get ready," Westbrook-Ikhine said, per the team website. "It's not the first time, so we'll see how it shakes out."
As he heads into his sixth NFL season, Westbrook-Ikhine has got 126 catches for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns in 78 career regular-season appearances to his name.
