Former Titans RB Derrick Henry Officially Leaves Nashville
Derrick Henry left the Tennessee Titans during the offseason to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, but now he is officially saying goodbye to the city.
TMZ Sports is reporting that Henry is selling his Nashville mansion for $3.1 million, which is about a third of his two-year, $9 million contract that he signed with the Ravens over the offseason.
Henry, 30, was drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and became one of the best players in franchise history during his eight years with the team.
Throughout his career in Tennessee, Henry ran for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. He is leaps and bounds ahead of everyone in touchdowns in franchise history and came just about 500 yards short of Eddie George's record.
Had he played one more season with the Titans, he likely would have surpassed George, especially considering the year he is having with the Ravens.
In his first year in Baltimore, Henry leads the league in rushing with 1,185 yards through 11 games. He is on pace for over 1,800 yards, putting him on a path to win his third career rushing title.
Henry led the league in rushing back in 2019 and 2020. During the COVID-affected season in 2020, Henry became just the eighth player in league history to run for over 2,000 yards, joining O.J. Simpson (1973, Buffalo Bills), Eric Dickerson (1984, Los Angeles Rams), Barry Sanders (1997, Detroit Lions), Terrell Davis (1998, Denver Broncos), Jamal Lewis (2003, Ravens), Chris Johnson (2009, Titans) and Adrian Peterson (2012, Minnesota Vikings) in the exclusive club.
While Henry will always have a connection to the city as a member of the Titans franchise, his move out of the city is another reminder that Tennessee is entering a new era as a team.
