Titans Lose LB For Year: What's Next?
The Tennessee Titans are down another linebacker after Jack Gibbens was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in the team's Week 11 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gibbens, 25, recorded 44 tackles for the Titans in 10 games with the team this season. When Ernest Jones IV was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last month, Gibbens stepped up in his place. But now as Gibbens heads to the sideline, it's up to others to take his spot.
Among those who could fill in for Gibbens are Jerome Baker, who was acquired for Jones from the Seahawks, along with rookies Cedric Gray and James Williams.
"You can manage those guys," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think there's some opportunities there for sure."
Baker will likely be the first to get the opportunity given his experience. He made his Titans debut against the Vikings, recording eight tackles in the loss.
Baker should get some added reps, but with the season in the home stretch, it could be time to give some of the younger players on the roster a chance to shine.
Williams, a seventh-round pick out of Miami, will likely be next in line after Baker. He has played in six games so far this season, all on special teams. The Titans could get a chance to see if he could have an impact on defense before looking at possible upgrades in the offseason.
The Gibbens injury will also give Gray, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, a chance to debut for the team. Gray was on injured reserve with a shoulder injury at the beginning of the year. He was activated last month, but he has been inactive in every game since. Perhaps this will give the Titans reason to put him on the gameday roster and in the linebacker rotation.
