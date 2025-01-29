Former Titans Player Reveals Wild Browns Story
Jason McCourty spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, but his first year beyond that was with the Cleveland Browns, where he went 0-16.
The winless season was far from McCourty's fault as the organization itself had numerous dysfunctional parts.
McCourty shared a story on ESPN's "This Is Football" with Kevin Clark during his year with the Browns that can only be described as shocking.
"The team accidentally sent out an alert to all players that they were planning on cutting a guy. Another player had to go find the guy in the weight room to break it to him," Clark tweeted.
McCourty described this blip in communication as a "microcosm" of how that season went.
The Browns became just the second team to go winless in a 16-game season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in that cloud of infamy.
Perhaps McCourty's biggest highlight of that year was the fact that he scored the only touchdown of his 13-year career during that season in a game against the Houston Texans.
After that season, the Browns got the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to select Baker Mayfield, one year after they had taken Myles Garrett with the top selection.
Now, the Browns find themselves back at the top of the draft, picking No. 2 in April behind only the Titans, who have the No. 1 overall selection for the first time since the franchise was the Houston Oilers back in 1978 when they chose legendary running back Earl Campbell.
McCourty was able to get the last laugh, leaving the Browns after 2017 to join his twin brother Devin with the New England Patriots, where he went from zero to hero in one year, winning Super Bowl LIII.
