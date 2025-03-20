Former Titans LB Visiting Browns
A former Tennessee Titans linebacker continues to try to find his new home in free agency after spending five games with the team this past season.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns hosted former Titans linebacker Jerome Baker for a visit. He's set to enter his eighth season in the NFL.
Baker, who started out the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks, was traded to Tennessee in October along with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for linebacker Ernest Jones IV. He finished out the campaign with the Titans before becoming an unrestricted free agent, posting 24 total tackles and two sacks with Tennessee.
Baker told reporters upon arriving to Nashville that he wanted to sign with the Titans last offseason before ending up with the Seahawks on a one-year, $7 million deal.
“To be honest, I truly wanted to come here, I think the main thing was just the contract negotiation and all just didn’t work out," Baker said via ESPN reporter Turron Davenport. "But as far as the people in the building, the coaches here, I truly enjoy it here. It just didn’t work out with the contract.”
Baker was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent six years in South Beach before the Dolphins released him last offseason.
The trade to Tennessee allowed him to reunite with linebackers coach Frank Bush, who coached him in Miami during Baker's rookie season in 2018.
“I’m big on people pushing me to be the best person I can be," Baker said. "Not just on the field, but off the field. You know, especially having Bush as my linebacker coach, that was like a green flag for me.”
